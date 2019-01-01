Western NSW Community Legal Centre is a not for profit non-government organisation. Our team provides free, accessible, high quality legal and support services to people experiencing disadvantage across the Orana and Western regions of the state.

Positions Vacant

Domestic Violence Solicitor

OPEN: We are seeking a domestic violence solicitor to provide access to justice for vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals. The successful applicant will deliver high quality legal assistance and community legal education. You will be based in Dubbo with travel required. This is a temporary position that runs until June 2022. All applicants must obtain the information package and clearly address each of the questions in the selection criterial individually. WNSWCLC considers being a woman is a genuine occupational qualification for this position under s. 31 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

​

​

​